AURORA | Boys and girls team and individual champions for the Aurora City Championship cross country meet since 2004 (will be updated with earlier meets):
AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY MEET HISTORY
Team champs
2018: Smoky Hill (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2017: Grandview (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2016: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)
2015: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2014: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2013: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)
2012: Smoky Hill (boys), Grandview (girls)
2011: Smoky Hill (boys), Regis Jesuit (girls)
2010: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2009: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2008: Regis Jesuit (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2007: Regis Jesuit (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2006: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2005: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2004: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
Boys Aurora city champions
2018: Luke Sundberg, Rangeview
2017: Mason Brown, Eaglecrest
2016: Rylan Wallace, Cherokee Trail
2015: George Rykovich, Eaglecrest
2014: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill
2013: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill
2012: Charlie Kleeman, Smoky Hill
2011: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill
2010: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill
2009: Quin Erickson, Smoky Hill
2008: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit
2007: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit
2006: Roblet Muhudin, Overland
2005: Grant Duin, Smoky Hill
2004: Dan Standke, Smoky Hill
Girls Aurora city champions
2018: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview
2017: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview
2016: Bri Oakley, Grandview
2015: Janine Taurchini, Eaglecrest
2014: Lindsey Koch, Regis Jesuit
2013: Erin Norton, Grandview
2012: Rachael Chacko, Smoky Hill
2011: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2010: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2009: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2008: Jamie Anderson, Grandview
2007: Charlsy Gibson, Eaglecrest
2006: Sarah Lyle, Smoky Hill
2005: Erin Stratton, Smoky Hill
2004: Katelyn Kaltenbach, Smoky Hill