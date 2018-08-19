AURORA | Boys and girls team and individual champions for the Aurora City Championship cross country meet since 2004 (will be updated with earlier meets):

AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY MEET HISTORY

Team champs

2018: Smoky Hill (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)

2017: Grandview (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)

2016: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)

2015: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2014: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2013: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)

2012: Smoky Hill (boys), Grandview (girls)

2011: Smoky Hill (boys), Regis Jesuit (girls)

2010: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2009: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2008: Regis Jesuit (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)

2007: Regis Jesuit (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2006: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2005: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

2004: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

Boys Aurora city champions

2018: Luke Sundberg, Rangeview

2017: Mason Brown, Eaglecrest

2016: Rylan Wallace, Cherokee Trail

2015: George Rykovich, Eaglecrest

2014: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill

2013: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill

2012: Charlie Kleeman, Smoky Hill

2011: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill

2010: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill

2009: Quin Erickson, Smoky Hill

2008: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit

2007: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit

2006: Roblet Muhudin, Overland

2005: Grant Duin, Smoky Hill

2004: Dan Standke, Smoky Hill

Girls Aurora city champions

2018: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview

2017: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview

2016: Bri Oakley, Grandview

2015: Janine Taurchini, Eaglecrest

2014: Lindsey Koch, Regis Jesuit

2013: Erin Norton, Grandview

2012: Rachael Chacko, Smoky Hill

2011: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview

2010: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview

2009: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview

2008: Jamie Anderson, Grandview

2007: Charlsy Gibson, Eaglecrest

2006: Sarah Lyle, Smoky Hill

2005: Erin Stratton, Smoky Hill

2004: Katelyn Kaltenbach, Smoky Hill