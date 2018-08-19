Grandview senior Kaitlyn Mercer, left, and Rangeview junior Luke Sundberg won the girls and boys individual championships, respectively, at the 2018 Aurora City Championship Cross Country Meet on Aug. 16, 2018, at the Aurora Sports Park. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | Boys and girls team and individual champions for the Aurora City Championship cross country meet since 2004 (will be updated with earlier meets):

AURORA CITY CHAMPIONSHIP CROSS COUNTRY MEET HISTORY

Team champs

2018: Smoky Hill (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2017: Grandview (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2016: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)
2015: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2014: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2013: Grandview (boys), Grandview (girls)
2012: Smoky Hill (boys), Grandview (girls)
2011: Smoky Hill (boys), Regis Jesuit (girls)
2010: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2009: Cherokee Trail (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2008: Regis Jesuit (boys), Cherokee Trail (girls)
2007: Regis Jesuit (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2006: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2005: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)
2004: Smoky Hill (boys), Smoky Hill (girls)

Boys Aurora city champions

2018: Luke Sundberg, Rangeview
2017: Mason Brown, Eaglecrest
2016: Rylan Wallace, Cherokee Trail
2015: George Rykovich, Eaglecrest
2014: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill
2013: Blake Yount, Smoky Hill
2012: Charlie Kleeman, Smoky Hill
2011: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill
2010: Kyle Ames, Smoky Hill
2009: Quin Erickson, Smoky Hill
2008: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit
2007: Bobby Nicolls, Regis Jesuit
2006: Roblet Muhudin, Overland
2005: Grant Duin, Smoky Hill
2004: Dan Standke, Smoky Hill

Girls Aurora city champions

2018: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview
2017: Kaitlyn Mercer, Grandview
2016: Bri Oakley, Grandview
2015: Janine Taurchini, Eaglecrest
2014: Lindsey Koch, Regis Jesuit
2013: Erin Norton, Grandview
2012: Rachael Chacko, Smoky Hill
2011: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2010: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2009: Rikki Gonzales, Rangeview
2008: Jamie Anderson, Grandview
2007: Charlsy Gibson, Eaglecrest
2006: Sarah Lyle, Smoky Hill
2005: Erin Stratton, Smoky Hill
2004: Katelyn Kaltenbach, Smoky Hill

