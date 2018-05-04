LETTER: Support federal Alzheimer’s Act to implement interventions

EDITOR: Alzheimer’s is a major public health issue we must urgently address ­— the burden is large, the impact is major, and there are ways to intervene. Congress can take action to help the 71,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and their 247,000 care partners.

One important way Congress can act is by passing the Building Our Largest Dementia, BOLD, Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, Senate bill 2076/House resolution 4256. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the act would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions.

These include increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk and the prevention of avoidable hospitalizations. As a former caregiver in Colorado, I understand first-hand the positive impact legislation like this can have on families. Join me in asking U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman to actively support the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. The end of Alzheimer’s begins with all of us.

­— Robert Epper, via [email protected]