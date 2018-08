DENVER | Three homeless people found dead last week in Denver were shot to death, Denver officials said Monday.

The coroner’s office identified the victims as 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio, 39-year-old Nicole Boston and 39-year-old Jerome Coronado, according to the Denver Post.

The bodies of the three were found in a parking lot last Thursday when they were discovered by someone walking by the area, according to the police report.

No arrests have been made as of yet.