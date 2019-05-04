Colorado Legislature concludes 2019 session with bills focusing on sex-ed, on-line gambling and medical insurance

DENVER | Colorado lawmakers have adjourned the 2019 legislative session after passing bills on health care, sex education and sports gambling.

Gov. Jared Polis says he is “thrilled” with majority Democrats’ accomplishments during the four-month session that ended Friday. He thanked Republicans for collaborating on two of his priorities: health care and education.

Lawmakers passed a bill to have the state cover health insurers’ highest-cost cases on the individual market created under the Affordable Care Act. The hope is that insurers’ premiums will drop.

They passed an opt-in sex education bill augmenting instruction on sexual orientation, consent, pregnancy outcomes and sexually transmitted diseases.

And they passed a bill to ask voters in November to legalize online and in-person sports gambling in Colorado.

Polis says he’ll sign the bills.

The 2020 Legislature convenes next Jan. 8.