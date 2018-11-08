Zygielbaum takes lead in close Adams County clerk race

AURORA | Thornton City Councilor Josh Zygielbaum took the lead in a nail-biting challenge against incumbent Adams County Clerk and Recorder Stan Martin. Martin led the vote by half of a percentage point until an update 7 p.m. on Wednesday from the clerk office.

The new vote count had Zygielbaum with 50.56 percent of the vote to 49.44 percent.

The Clerk and Recorder facilitates elections in Adams County, working with the Secretary of State to tally votes and provide election records to government and the public. The clerk also provides millions of public records and oversees a driver license wing.