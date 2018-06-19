Woman sentenced for embezzling $663K from sister’s clinic  

ASPEN | An Aspen woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution for stealing $663,000 while serving as the office manager for her sister’s medical clinic.

Shannon Nagle asked to be spared jail time, saying she’d been socially ostracized, suffers from a neurological disorder and had turned over $110,000 in cash and items to the clinic.

District Judge Chris Seldin gave Nagle the maximum jail time allowed under the plea agreement for felony theft. He also sentenced her Monday to community service, 6 years of probation and set restitution at $570,000.

The Aspen Daily News reports Nagle used clinic credit cards to pay for clothing, travel, jewelry and plastic surgery.

Nagle pleaded guilty to thefts that took place from July 2015 to December 2016, but told police she’d been stealing since 2010.

