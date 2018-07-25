Woman found in flooded basement after strong Colorado storms

DENVER | A woman found in a flooded basement in suburban Denver after strong storms moved across parts of Colorado has died.

Englewood police say the woman died at the hospital Wednesday. They say she was unresponsive when officers found her in water was up to the ceiling Tuesday.

The rain also caused a sinkhole to open up in nearby Sheridan, swallowing up a sport utility vehicle, but the driver was able to get out in time.

In southwestern Colorado, water and debris closed roads near an area burned by large wildfire north of Durango.

The latest round of storms also brought flooding and hail to the Eastern Plains. A National Weather Service report says some people were trapped in their cars because of flooding near the South Platte River outside of Fort Morgan.