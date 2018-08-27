US, Mexico near deal that would set path for NAFTA revamp

WASHINGTON | U.S. and Mexican negotiators were preparing Monday to announce a deal that would lay the groundwork for a complete overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The White House said it expected to make an announcement on trade later Monday morning.

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lightizer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Idelfonso Guajardo walked together into the White House without speaking to the media. The delegation also included Jesus Seade, a World Trade Organization veteran tapped by Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as his future chief trade negotiator.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump tweeted Monday morning. Earlier, Guajardo told reporters, “There is one very important issue to finish.”

Daniel Ujczo, a trade attorney with Dickinson Wright PLLC who has followed the NAFTA talks closely, said “there likely will be a deal today,”.

Once an agreement is reached, the third country in NAFTA — Canada — would be brought back in to finalize a revamp of the 24-year-old pact. But the countries still must resolve several issues, including U.S. grievances about Canada’s protection for its dairy farmers and the way disputes are resolved under NAFTA.

Adam Austen, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said: “Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners. Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement.”

Austen said the Canadians had been regular contact with the NAFTA negotiators.

“We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class,” he said, adding that “Canada’s signature is required.”