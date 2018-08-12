TSA: Reach out and touch someone

TSA: Become the people you dislike the second most at the airport (we’re looking at you, people with strollers) and join the TSA as a Transportation Security Officer.

What’s cool: 5 percent retention bonus bi-weekly and possible reimbursement for transportation and tuition

Need to know: Help protect the nation’s airways by operating screening equipment and performing searches all while interacting with an annoyed, unthankful public. Job pays $17.85/hour. You qualify for Federal health benefits that cover the whole family, retirement fund options. Do you have what it takes to protect this country?

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/476576500?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed