Tesla stock falls as CEO appears to smoke marijuana on video

By
THE SENTINEL
-
22

DETROIT | Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. tumbled about 7 percent as the markets opened Friday after the CEO appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview and the company’s accounting chief left after a month on the job.

During a podcast that was shown on YouTube, CEO Elon Musk inhales from what the host says is a combined marijuana-tobacco joint. Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” overnight. The joint was provided to Musk by Rogan, who said it was legal.

FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. tumbled over 9 percent as the markets opened Friday, Sept. 7, after the CEO smoked marijuana during a YouTube video podcast and the company’s accounting chief left after a month on the job. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

On Friday the company announced that Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after a month on the job, citing public attention and the fast pace of the post.

The company announced the departure in a regulatory filing. It said Morton had no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or financial reporting.

