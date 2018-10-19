Teacher placed on leave after suspected student mistreatment

EVANS | Officials say a Colorado middle school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate a report of the teacher possibly mistreating a student.

The Greeley Tribune reports the Evans Police Department received a report of suspected mistreatment of a seventh-grade boy Thursday at Prairie Heights Middle School.

Police received cellphone video of an incident in which a female teacher is seen taping the boy to a chair. The tape was wrapped several times around the child’s torso and thighs. The teacher also is seen putting tape on the child’s mouth, which the child immediately removed.

Preliminary information suggests it was a disciplinary action taken by the teacher.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 spokeswoman Theresa Myers says the teacher is not being identified pending the completion of the investigation by Evans police.

