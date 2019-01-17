Sentinel Colorado Advertising Agreements are bound by the following contract terms and conditions.

“Advertisers” and Aurora Media Group dba Sentinel and Sentinel Colorado, hereinafter known as the “Publishers” provides that for and in consideration of the advertising rates of the Publisher, as now in effect or as amended from time to time here-after, the Advertiser agrees to use the following space and rates, in accordance with rate card received and acknowledged by “Advertiser.”

Frequency, size, configuration, date commitments, price, placement, and any special arrangements are outlined in the provided quote.

It is further agreed the Advertiser will receive from the Publisher the further considerations and privileges hereinafter stated and agrees to be bound by all the provisions of this Agreement. Any claim or adjustment must be made in writing by the Advertiser within 10 days from the date of insertion of advertisement for which claim is made.

Payment: Advertiser will be contacted prior to run date regarding payment terms. Unless previously approved for terms Advertiser is considered prepay.