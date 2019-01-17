Sentinel Colorado Advertising Agreements are bound by the following contract terms and conditions.
“Advertisers” and Aurora Media Group dba Sentinel and Sentinel Colorado, hereinafter known as the “Publishers” provides that for and in consideration of the advertising rates of the Publisher, as now in effect or as amended from time to time here-after, the Advertiser agrees to use the following space and rates, in accordance with rate card received and acknowledged by “Advertiser.”
Frequency, size, configuration, date commitments, price, placement, and any special arrangements are outlined in the provided quote.
It is further agreed the Advertiser will receive from the Publisher the further considerations and privileges hereinafter stated and agrees to be bound by all the provisions of this Agreement. Any claim or adjustment must be made in writing by the Advertiser within 10 days from the date of insertion of advertisement for which claim is made.
Payment: Advertiser will be contacted prior to run date regarding payment terms. Unless previously approved for terms Advertiser is considered prepay.
- If during the period covered by this Agreement more space than specified above is used, the Advertiser shall be entitled to the benefit of the rate applicable to the space actually used as shown on the rate card of the Publisher. If during the period covered by this Agreement, the full amount of space contracted for is not used or if this Agreement is terminated because of nonpayment, or for any breach thereof, then the Advertiser shall be “short rated” and shall pay for the space actually used at the earned rate as set forth on the rate card in effect at the time of short rate.
- When extended payment terms, all payments shall be made upon receipt of invoice following publication upon credit approval. Account balances unpaid after the 30th day of the month following the invoice date shall be subject to a finance charge of 1 1/2% per month until paid. The Publisher reserves the right to require payment in advance in the event it, in its sole discretion, deems such action advisable and further, acceptance of this Agreement by the Publisher does not constitute nor imply its credit approval of the Advertiser.
- The location of the Advertising contracted for is left to the option of the Publisher, unless specified herein, or unless position premium rates are paid in accordance with the Publisher’s rate card. In the event the Advertiser’s advertisement is not published as provided in this Agreement, or in the event of errors in the publication of any advertisement, the Publisher’s liability for such omission or errors shall be limited to the charge for the omitted or erroneous advertisement or such part of the change as is proportional to the error, or, at the Publisher’s option, to publication of the omitted advertisement or publication of a corrected advertisement in a subsequent issue of the newspaper. In no event shall the Publisher be liable for loss of profits or consequential damages of any kind for a failure of publication or for an erroneous publication. The Publisher shall not be liable to refund the charge or to publish in subsequent issue with respect to any omitted or erroneous publication if the Advertiser does not notify the Publisher of the omission or error within one business day after the date of the error, not unless, in the case of corrected copy before the copy deadline and a proof with the correction plainly noted thereon a reasonable length of time before publication. All advertising copy submitted hereunder is subject to approval, revision or rejection by the Publisher. To be binding upon the Publisher all instructions relative to the advertising must be given in writing.
- The Advertiser shall defend and indemnify the Publisher against any and all suits, claims, demands, and judgments, against it by reason of the publication of the Advertiser’s advertisement, the use of the products or services advertised, or based upon any claim or copyright, trademark and trade name infringement, unfair completion, violations of the right of privacy, libel or unfair trade practices.
- Performance of the Agreement by the Publisher shall not be subject to events beyond its reasonable control, including, without limitation, strikes, shortages of material, labor disputes, and acts of God.
- The Advertiser agrees to pay the Publisher for such advertising at the Publisher’s current rate in effect for the type of advertising run. The Publisher may revise the rates charged for advertising in its newspapers at any time. In the event it does so, the Publisher shall notify the Advertiser in writing of the new rates, and unless the Advertiser gives the Publisher written notice that it wishes to terminate this Agreement within 30 days after notification of the revised rates being mailed, the new rates shall apply and this Agreement shall remain in force.
- Ten dollars of your first payment will be applied to a home edition subscription to The Sentinel, which will provide proof of publication. Additional proofs are available by request. If you are a subscriber, you may designate another business or employee to receive this subscription. Subscription includes a digital replica edition as well as daily emailed headlines to all email addresses within the contract package. You may opt out of these subscription services by contacting [email protected] and conditions published digitally and effective 1/16/2019.