Scholars discussing legacy of Russian dissident Solzhenitsyn

MONTPELIER, Vt. | Scholars from around the world are gathering in Vermont to discuss the writings and legacy of the late dissident author Alexander Solzhenitsyn (sohl-zheh-NEETS’-ihn.)

Solzhenitsyn spent 18 years in exile in Vermont after chronicling life in the former Soviet Union, where he was held captive for 11 years. He died in Russia in 2008.

FILE — In this May 25, 1994, file photo Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn gets into the family car as he departs his Cavendish, Vt., compound. Dozens of international experts on the works of the late Nobel Prize winning Russian writer are gathering in Vermont for a planned two-day conference to begin Sept. 7, 2018, commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth. Solzhenitsyn, who spent nearly two decades in exile in Vermont, died in Russia in 2008. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

A two-day conference begins Friday on the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University. It will include a visit Saturday to Cavendish, the southern Vermont town where Solzhenitsyn lived.

Over the decades, “The Gulag Archipelago” author wrote about life in Soviet labor camps and histories of Russia and the Soviet Union.

Northern Vermont University history Professor Alexander Strokanov organized the conference. He says Solzhenitsyn’s works still resonate today amid strained relations between the U.S. and Russia.

