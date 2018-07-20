Rocky Mountain National Park lifts campfire ban

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK | Campfires are once again allowed at one of Colorado’s most popular national parks.

Rocky Mountain National Park lifted its ban on campfires Friday, two weeks after imposing it to avoid sparking another wildfire. It was the first campfire ban since 2012.

Campfires are now only allowed in designated campfire rings in picnic areas and established campgrounds. Charcoal grills, wood fuel camp stoves and gas grills can also be used.

The fires burning around Colorado when the ban was imposed have been largely contained. However, a wildfire that burned three homes near Basalt has flared up in hot, dry weather. Some residents have been warned to be ready to evacuate.