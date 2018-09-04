Police say officers shot, killed man ‘charging’ with knife

WESTMINSTER | Officers shot and killed a man after he charged at them with a knife on Tuesday, police said.

The officers went to an apartment building Tuesday after a man called police to report that a man with a knife was in his unit, according to the Westminster Police Department .

Officers found an apartment with the front door forced open. Police say another apartment door was slightly open and a man “armed with a knife, charged at the officers,” the department said in a statement.

Police say two officers fired shots.

Identities of the man who was killed and the officers who were involved have not been released.

At this time, it is not yet clear whether the apartment owner and the man who officers shot had any relationship. Police say the officers and the apartment owner were not hurt.