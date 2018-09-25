Galleries PICTURE THIS: Human towers of Barcelona By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - September 25, 2018 92 Facebook Twitter Email Print Members a casteller walk maintaining a human tower or “Castellers” during the Saint Merce celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The tradition of building human towers or “castells” dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where “colles” or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)