PICTURE THIS: A peaceful pet amidst the chaos

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
83
Ukrainian soldiers pet a puppy as they control an area near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Shyrokyne, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Russia and Ukraine are still reeling from their first overt military confrontation since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, a clash Sunday in the Kerch Strait near Russia-occupied Crimea where Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian ships, seizing them and their 24 crew members. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

