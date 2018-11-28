Galleries PICTURE THIS: A peaceful pet amidst the chaos By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS - November 28, 2018 83 Facebook Twitter Email Print Ukrainian soldiers pet a puppy as they control an area near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Shyrokyne, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Russia and Ukraine are still reeling from their first overt military confrontation since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, a clash Sunday in the Kerch Strait near Russia-occupied Crimea where Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian ships, seizing them and their 24 crew members. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)