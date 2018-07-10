Peter Carington, last survivor of Churchill govt, dies at 99

LONDON | Peter Carington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s government, has died. He was 99.

Known for being both refined and personable, Carington served as an agriculture minister in Churchill’s post-World War II government. He went on to hold several of the top jobs in British politics, including defense secretary and foreign secretary.

In 1982, he resigned as foreign secretary in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government after Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Britain won the islands back after a brief war, but he blamed himself in part for failing to foresee the invasion and for not preventing it.

“You have to get things into perspective,” he would say years later. “I lost my job. Others lost their lives.”

He was secretary-general of NATO between 1984 and 1988 and served as the European Union negotiator as diplomats tried to broker a deal to end the civil war in Yugoslavia.

He also played a crucial role in ending 14 years of deadlock in the former British colony of Rhodesia, steering it to independence as black-ruled Zimbabwe in 1980.

Cabinet office minister David Lidington tweeted Tuesday that he was “sorry to learn of the death of my constituent Lord Carrington.” The House of Lords website said he died Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said his death was “very sad news.”

Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted his recollection of “listening to his stories of working with every Conservative leader from Winston Churchill onwards.”

A previous version of this story has been corrected to show that Carington’s surname has one r. His title, Lord Carrington, has two.