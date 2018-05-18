Peace run races through southwest Colorado with unlit torch

DURANGO | Runners participating in the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run raced through a part of Colorado with an unlit torch.

The Durango Herald reports the peace torch that the runners carry is usually lit while the runners complete their route, but not on Wednesday, as La Plata County is under a fire ban.

As of May 1, all lands in the County are in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which holds a set of bans and provisions aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run ran through Pagosa Springs and Durango as part of its trek through North America to promote peace and harmony.

Most of the route is completed on foot, but some segments are driven, such as the stretch from Oklahoma City to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com