Paul Stephen O’Brien, 80

Paul Stephen O’Brien passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2019, in Denver, Colorado at the age of 80. Paul is survived by Wife Sharon O’Brien and his children Shawn and her husband Tony, Patrick and his Wife Dara, Erin and her husband Rick and his Grandchildren Meghan, AJ, Samantha, Mary, Truman, Serenity and Warwick.

Paul was born on October 26th, 1938 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to the late Tom and Lucille O’Brien. Paul has 8 Brothers and Sisters and is Survived by Kathy, Tom and Larry.

On August 5th, 1968, He married Sharon K. Dobbs from La Crosse, Wisconsin. They met in Wisconsin and moved to Aurora, Colorado in 1969. They were happily Married for 50 Years. If you asked them the success of their marriage, they would respond with listening and laughing.

Paul was a Dry Waller by trade, but his real title was “CEO of O’Brien Electric,” He was dedicated to his family and held his job as Grandpa proudly. He was a passionate Catholic and member of St. Michaels the Archangel Church where he sang in the Choir. Grandpas favorite pass time was reading. He loved History and told everyone to,” READ, READ, READ!!” Grandpa would love a good “Jam Session”, listening to his favorite bands especially “The Eagles” and drumming.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, January 18th, 2019 @ 10:30 am at St. Michaels the Archangel, located at 19099 E. Floyd Ave., Aurora, Co 80013. Father Terry Kissel will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend the ceremony and celebrate Paul’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to “The music department @ St. Michaels the Archangel at the above address.