Paper prices trigger changes to The Daily Sentinel

GRAND JUNCTION | The (Grand Junction) Daily Sentinel says it will convert its Monday and Tuesday print editions to electronic delivery starting Aug. 13.

Publisher Jay Seaton announced Sunday the change largely stems from newsprint costs that he says have risen by 33 percent since January 2016.

Seaton says the Daily Sentinel has faced increasing minimum wage and health insurance costs as well — but that rising paper costs are the paramount reason for the two-day-a-week change.

Daily Sentinel editions for the remaining five days of the week will be delivered in both print and digital editions.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com