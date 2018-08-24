New affordable housing project construction in Morris Heights to begin

AURORA | Construction is about to begin on an affordable housing project close to transit in Aurora, and undoubtedly aligned with what some council members say they envision for affordable housing in the city.

The 82-unit development at Peoria Crossing will be close to both the R and A rail lines and several bus routes, and provide housing for residents earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the median income, according to the Housing Authority of the City of Aurora which is facilitating the project.

The land was purchased nearly a decade ago, long before the light rail attracted development such as the retail space and high-end apartment buildings that have recently started popping up around light rail stops.

“We know there is a huge demand for affordable rental units and we are excited to get this project underway,” said Craig Maraschky, Executive Director of the housing authority.

Some members of city council were apprehensive about approving a measure earlier this summer that would allow for a developer to build condominiums at East 14th Avenue and Potomac Street — which some council members argued was vitally located near public transportation.

Council members Allison Hiltz, Nicole Johnston, Angela Lawson and Crystal Murillo voted against the rezoning measure initially because of the potential displacement of existing low-income residents.

The developer eventually presented a relocation plan for people in the existing 176 units. Council members applauded the compromise and approved the rezoning, which is an initial step in building the development. Construction is still about five years away, the developer said at a council meeting.

The Peoria Crossing project will be located at Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood. The $24 million development is being paid for through a public-private partnership funded with federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, City of Aurora HOME funds, and State of Colorado Housing Solutions Program funds, according to the housing authority.

“The site will provide much needed affordable housing in a growing part of the city,” Johnston said in a statement regarding the project.

The housing is expected to be open in August 2019.