Mary Alice Hovland, 65, of Denver, passed away November 23, 2018.

She was born January 28, 1953 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Clair and Maxine (Nelson) Johnson.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Robb) Rivera; son, Zach (Sonja) Gupton; three grandchildren, Cameron Rivera, Haden Gupton, and Alexander Gupton; brother, Steve (Kay) Johnson; sister, Sally Hughes; and friend, Donald Harbert. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clair Johnson, and Maxine and Jerry States.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at https://secure.aspca.org/donate.

A memorial service will be held at 1PM on January 28, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church,

5000 East Alameda Denver, CO 80246.

