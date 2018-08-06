Man’s body recovered at reservoir in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION | The body of a man in his early 20s has been recovered from the Harvey Gap Reservoir in western Colorado.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the man, whose name was not immediately released, may have drowned.

The Daily Sentinel reports that search-and-rescue members were called to the reservoir around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and the man’s body was recovered late Sunday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

