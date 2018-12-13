Man shot during confrontation with Grand Junction deputies ID’d

GRAND JUNCTION | Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports 51-year-old Ruben Sena was shot after investigators say he hit a Mesa County deputy with his car late Tuesday. Sena, whose last known address is in Farmington, New Mexico, was seriously injured, and the deputy who was hit was treated at a hospital and released.

Sena was wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, as well as other charges.

