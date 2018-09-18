Man pulled from northern Colorado reservoir dies

FORT COLLINS | Authorities say a 32-year-old man who was unresponsive when he was pulled from a northern Colorado reservoir has died.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the man, whose name has not been released, was with his wife at Horsetooth Reservoir on Monday afternoon when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The wife immediately called 911, and searchers found the man about 45 feet (13.7 meters) from the shore. He had been underwater for almost an hour.

The man was pulled from a spot south of a designated swim beach and outside the buoyed area.

No other information was released.

