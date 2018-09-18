Man drowns in reservoir near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | Authorities say a man drowned after the boat he was in capsized in a reservoir near Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the man, whose name and age have not been released, fell into the water at Rampart Reservoir on Sunday afternoon. Natalie Sosa, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, says another person was in the boat at the time.

That person’s condition has not been released, and investigators have not said what caused the boat to capsize.

