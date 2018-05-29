London on a budget: How to save on airfare, lodging and more

LONDON | The sun-kissed scenes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s storybook wedding at Windsor may have put you in the mood to visit England.

But what if you’re just looking to feel like a prince (or princess), and not spend like one?

1 of 6

Here are a few tips on enjoying London on a budget.

Prices and crowds drop outside the summer high season and December holidays. Right now, when all your friends are complaining about how much they’re spending on summer trips to Europe, is the time to book your trip for autumn.

Norwegian and WOW airlines both offer discount flights, but be prepared for no frills and strictly enforced limits on luggage.

Save money on lodging. The farther out you go from the heart of London, the cheaper it will be.