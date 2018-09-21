Lauren Daigle wants to break down walls to Christian music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Since her debut in 2015, Louisiana singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle has felt the weight of expectations on her shoulders. Her first album “How Can It Be” propelled her to the top of the Christian music charts and was certified platinum, a rare feat for a Christian music record.

But she’s more than risen to the challenge of being an ambassador for contemporary Christian music. Her new album, “Look Up Child,” debuted this month at No. 3 on Billboard’s all-genre chart.

Daigle, who is performing at this year’s Dove Awards on Oct. 16, says she wants to make music that tears down all the walls and barriers to Christian music and that is so compelling that anyone can feel welcomed and invited.