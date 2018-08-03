Lakewood motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

LAKEWOOD | A motorcycle officer was seriously injured in a crash that involved two other vehicles in Lakewood.

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted that the accident happened near a busy intersection on Colfax Avenue west of Denver on Thursday afternoon, writing “your prayers are appreciated.”

Investigators have not released any other information about the officer’s injuries or what led to the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles involved has been taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police also tweeted photos of the officer’s motorcycle on its side in the middle of the street surrounded by accident debris, as well as a photo of an SUV with severe front-end damage straddling the median.