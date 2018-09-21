Keenum and Thomas haven’t found a rhythm yet

ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos’ two highest-paid players aren’t quite on the same page just yet.

Although Demaryius Thomas caught the winning touchdown pass from Case Keenum in their opener, the pair — who will earn a combined $27 million this season — have 10 missed connections so far.

That total nearly equals as many connections — 11 for 81 yards — as they’ve made together.

Thomas leads the NFL with five dropped passes so far.

Thomas had two early drops in the season opener but returned to form to catch a 4-yard dart from Keenum to beat the Seahawks in Week 1. Thomas dropped three passes against the Raiders in Week 2, when he recorded five receptions for 18 yards. Only four times has he had fewer yards in a game since becoming a starter in 2012.

Thomas’ early-season troubles may remind fans of 2015, when he dropped eight passes before November, then added five drops against the Patriots in a game when his sole catch proved crucial to Denver’s win in overtime that helped lead Denver to the Super Bowl 50 title.

Thomas was solely focused this week on trying to help his team out when the Broncos (2-0) visit the Ravens (1-1), and his latest bout of drops apparently hasn’t alarmed his coaches.

“He’s OK,” coach Vance Joseph said, adding that the coaching staff can provide a boost by calling his number early and often.

“It’s our job to get him going early and to get him his confidence early,” Joseph said. “When guys go through a whole half and have one attempt or two attempts, that’s tough for receivers. If he has his first attempt and he drops it or it’s a bad ball, that’s a mind war. It’s our job to get him going early. It’s his job to play with confidence, and he will.”

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave believes that adjustments need to be made in the flow of the game without regard to a specific player who might be struggling with catches or confidence.

“We’re just trying to give everybody the ball,” Musgrave said. “We don’t want to start worrying about one guy here … We’ve just got to let the ball find everybody in the system, whether it’s handing off or throwing it. If we do a good job, I think everybody will get their touches.”

Keenum chalks up the sluggish start to it still being relatively early in the season.

“The team that you are in September is always very different then the team you are in December,” Keenum said. “I think that’s why you come out every day and practice. You grind away at those little itty-bitty details, mechanics and footwork, routes and protections, so that you can keep building this library, keep building this trust, keep building this chemistry with these guys with the offensive line, the running backs, the receivers.

“All so you can trust on that when it comes down to December, January, and hopefully February.”