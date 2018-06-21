Jury rules in favor of Vail Resorts in skier death case

EAGLE | A jury ruled in favor of a Colorado ski resort company, saying it was not at fault in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The Vail Daily reports the parents of Taft Conlin, Dr. Louise Ingalls and Dr. Stephen Conlin, had filed a civil suit against Vail Resorts for negligence, saying the company did not close the upper Prima Cornice run on Vail Mountain properly before an in-bounds avalanche killed their son.

Conlin’s parents argue that the company violated Colorado’s Skier Safety Act when their son died Jan. 22, 2012.

Vail Resorts attorney Hugh Gottschalk contends the gate to the run was closed and Conlin triggered the avalanche.

Ingalls and Conlin’s attorney, Jim Heckbert, was at odds with Eagle County District Court Judge Fred Gannett on several points and says an appeal is not out of the question.

___

Information from: Vail Daily, http://www.vaildaily.com/