Former Arizona US Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain

PHOENIX | The governor of Arizona on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. Joh McCain, saying that Kyl has only committed to serve until the end of the year.

“It’s my hope that he serves longer.” Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said as he announced the pick at the Arizona Capitol. Ducey added that Kyl was the best possible person, regardless of political affiliation.

Kyl is a Republican who retired from the Senate in 2012 to spend more time with his family. However, Kyl is heavily involved in President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Experts agree that Kyl’s appointment will make it possible for him to vote for the nomination.