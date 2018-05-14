Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

CINCINNATI | The father of a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan has questioned why responding officers didn’t get out of their cruiser.

Ron Plush also asked at a Cincinnati City Council meeting Monday whether exact GPS coordinates existed for his son’s location.

1 of 3

Plush promised to help improve the city 911 system but also said he would be asking difficult questions.

Mayor John Cranley told Plush he would receive written responses to every question and called the police report on the case incomplete.

Plush found the body of his son, Kyle Plush, on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle’s first 911 call. A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed.