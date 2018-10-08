PIN head robbers: Failed bandits use front-end loader to try to nab Wells Fargo ATM in Aurora

AURORA | Crooks in northeast Aurora unsuccessfully attempted to loot a Wells Fargo bank this weekend, including an entire ATM.

Would-be thieves tried to remove an ATM from the Wells Fargo branch at Tower Road and East 35th Place late Friday night or early Saturday morning using a front-end tractor loader, according to a tweet from Aurora Police.

The crime was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, although police don’t know the exact time of the attempted crime, according to a tweet from police.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, according to police.

Because the attempted crime occurred at a bank, the investigation has been handed to the local branch of the FBI, according to Crystal McCoy, a spokeswoman for Aurora Police.

Police are asking people with any potential information related to the incident to call 303-627-3100.