Drought forces volunteers to increase water to wild horses

MAYBELL | Drought conditions in parts of Colorado have volunteers hauling more water to wild horses in the areas.

The Steamboat Pilot and Today reports volunteers with the horse advocacy group Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin have been hauling water into the basin since early July.

Group member Cindy Wright says the organization has been hauling 3,400 gallons (12,870 liters) of water to the herd every other day. Since last week, the group’s water tanks have been drying up faster, leading the group to haul 3,400 gallons (12,870 liters) of water a day.

The Bureau of Land Management estimates between 650 to 750 horses live in Sand Wash Basin. The agency has determined the land can support between 163 to 362 horses without detriment to the ecosystem. This overpopulation increases the drought’s impact on vegetation and availability of water for other animals.

