Denver police arrest 24-year-old man in shooting death of suspected car thief found in Aurora cul-de-sac

AURORA | Police have arrested a 24-year-old Denver man accused of shooting another man found dead inside a Dodge Charger parked in an Aurora cul-de-sac Friday afternoon.

Denver police on Saturday charged Brice Fitch, 24, with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the crime, according to court documents obtained by The Sentinel.

Fitch told police he unintentionally fired one shot at two people who he said were trying to steal his car from his Denver home around 4 a.m. on April 19. He told investigators he saw a male and female “trying to get into his vehicle” after he went outside to let his dogs into the backyard of a home near East Alameda Avenue and South Jasmine Street in Denver.

He then went inside to get an AR-15 assault rifle. Fitch told police “he fell and the gun went off” when the duo drove a vehicle toward him as they tried to flee the scene.

“He had his finger on the trigger and the weapon accidentally went off,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Denver.

Fitch fired two more shots at the pair as they fled the area in a gray Dodge Charger “because he feared that they were coming back to cause him harm,” according to the probable cause document.

Investigators later found three shell casings at the scene, corroborating Fitch’s statements.

Police believe a man involved in the botched car theft later died in the getaway car.

Investigators from Aurora found a dead man inside a car that matched Fitch’s description of the vehicle he shot at — a gray Dodge Charger — in a cul-de-sac near East Exposition Avenue and East Exposition Drive in Aurora around 1:15 p.m. on April 19, according to Aurora police. The car’s back window had been “shot out”, according to Fitch’s arrest document.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Denver.

Police collected Fitch at his home on April 20 and arrested him at Denver police headquarters around 5:30 p.m. the same day.

Fitch is being held without bond at the Downtown Denver Detention Center, according to county records. He was formally advised of the charge currently filed against him in Denver County District Court this afternoon.