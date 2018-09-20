AURORA | While cooler weather is approaching, Tri-County Health Department officials are still urging people to protect themselves against mosquitos and West Nile Virus.

As of Sept. 14, the health department reported two recent cases of people being infected with the virus in Arapahoe County and one in Adams County.

“All Colorado residents should take precautions since West Nile virus is preventable by protecting yourself against mosquito bites. You can do this by avoiding outdoor exposure when mosquitoes are active, wearing protective clothing, and applying insect repellent whenever you are outdoors—whether in the backwoods or in your own back yard,” Dr. John Douglas, executive director of TCHD, said in a statement.

There have been 47 human cases of West Nile this year and one death, according to state records. Most people who are infected, however, don’t develop a severe illness. Only about 1 in 150 people do. Nearly a fifth of people who contract the virus develop a fever and headache.

Tri-County health said historically a bulk of cases are reported in August and September.

