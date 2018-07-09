Chairlift repair slated for Colorado ski area  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | A chairlift on a Colorado ski area is set to get a face-lift.

The Steamboat Pilot and Today reports contractors are expected to complete repairs on the Barrows Chairlift on Howelsen Hill later this month.

The repair will keep the lift operational for this winter’s Ski Free Sundays and the free learn to ski program for local second graders.

The fix is a short-term solution, as city council received a report last year that said the ground the central lift tower sits on is among the most unstable soil on the hill.

The city has approved placing a new lift on Howelsen. City Manager Gary Suiter says the repair is expected to keep the lift operational for the next two winters, the same amount of time it’s anticipated to install a new lift in a different location.

