BREAKING: 3 men shot Friday inside Aurora barber shop in Havana Tower

AURORA | Three men were shot inside a barber shop on the second floor of an Aurora office building Friday night, according to Aurora police.

Authorities responded to the Havana Tower office complex at 1450 S. Havana St. around 5:15 p.m. April 19 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots inside the building, according to Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds inside a barber shop on the building’s second floor, Camacho said.

The injured men were taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Police did not provide any details regarding potential suspects, but clarified investigators do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The building, which houses a slew of businesses and agencies including the local consulate of El Salvador, was not placed on lockdown after the shooting. People continued to exit the building Friday evening as more than a dozen police officers conducted interviews and gathered evidence in the area.

The eight-story high-rise, which for years housed Aurora city hall, is at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Florida Avenue in the same plaza as the Gardens on Havana shopping center.

Police appeared to place at least one man in custody in the back of a police cruiser shortly before 7 p.m.

Camacho said officers from multiple units were asked to help investigate the scene because personnel resources were limited Friday. Police had investigated a suspected homicide earlier in the day and apprehended a barricaded fugitive in north Aurora during a SWAT operation around the same time the shooting occurred.

”We have been constrained for manpower,” Camacho said.

People with potential information related to this crime are encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-1863.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.

Camacho said police may provide an update on the shooting Saturday morning.