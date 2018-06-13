Boy, 12, who drowned in Colorado Springs swimming pool ID’d

COLORADO SPRINGS | Authorities have released the name of a 12-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at a Colorado Springs condominium complex.

The Gazette reports Zahki Adams drowned at the Sierra Pointe Condominiums on Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police do not suspect foul play, but they investigate any child death not related to an obvious medical condition.

Signs at the pool warn that no lifeguard is on duty.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com