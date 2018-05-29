BackLit: Devin Arnold, many talents and looks

Backlit is a weekly portrait feature where Aurora notables are the subject. This week, we feature Devin Arnold, aka DNA Picasso, a rap artist from Aurora.

We had extra time during this shoot, taking an opportunity for a variety of looks.

Photographer Veronica Holyfield was able to capture the shoot on video.

With the use of a gray seamless backdrop, and colored gels on the flashes, we were able to create a number of different combinations, giving each shot a fresh look.

Devin Arnold has many creative outlets. Most known as rapper DNA Picasso, he also can get crafty with a camera. The change in colored gels seemed to reflect his various moods and personalities.

Arnold ran track at Cherokee Trail High School, and once he graduated and was no longer running competitively, he channeled his ambitions to a creative side and began making music and photographs.

He took photography classes in college, but he really started taking it seriously last year His music can be found on all streaming outlets, and his photography can be seen on Instagram @picassowitdashot.

Portraits by Philip B. Poston | Video by Veronica L. Holyfield