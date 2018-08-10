Ask Marilu Henner about a day and you’ll hear every detail

NEW YORK | It’s best not to get into an argument about past events with Marilu Henner. You will definitely lose. The actress is hard-wired with the ability to instantly recall facts that are decades old.

1 of 2

Take, say, Sept. 12, 1978 — that was the date her sitcom “Taxi” first aired and it was “a Tuesday.” Within days, fans were screaming at her and she knew her life would change.

Or take March 24, 2014 — a Monday — and it was the day a Broadway producer spied her at an opening night of a play and thought she’d be perfect for his new show, “Gettin’ The Band Back Together.” It opens Aug. 13 with Henner playing a former rock ‘n’ roll wild child who helps her son re-form his old band.