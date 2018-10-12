Arts professionals respond in the year since #MeToo movement

NEW YORK | In the year since the entertainment industry was rocked by sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, arts professionals are trying to respond in multiple ways.

Some in the industry are doubling down on ensuring actors and actresses are aware of anti-harassment policies. Some are holding workshops. Others are hiring advocates on the set to ensure a safe environment in the workplace.

In April, SAG-AFTRA released a guideline calling on producers to refrain from holding professional meetings in hotel rooms and private residences. The union also urged actors to avoid high-risk locations.

Arts professionals say real, lasting change can occur only when power imbalances are corrected and the number of women calling the shots is increased.