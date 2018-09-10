Colorado anti-fracking activists say pro-fracking opponents are trying to scam voters with copycat schemes

AURORA | Anti-fracking activists claim that a conservative group is posing online as a copycat to sow confusion in a statewide fracking controversy to be decided by voters in November.

Colorado Rising, the group behind anti-fracking initiative Proposition 112, is demanding that an opposing conservative advocacy group — Colorado Rising Action — change their name.

Colorado Rising is in the process of drafting trademark language in an effort to stop what they say is en effort to deceive the public.

Colorado Rising Action is linked to conservative super PAC America Rising, which established a Denver office in July — months after Colorado Rising was created — to hold “liberal groups and their special interest networks accountable.”

That includes Prop. 112, although Colorado Rising Action spokesperson Lindsey Singer said the issue is “a very small part” of their overall mission. Singer said that her group’s name stems from the America Rising PAC and has not created any confusion online because their messaging is leagues away from the anti-fracking movement.

Pro-setback, anti-fracking activists registered their full name, Colorado Rising for Health and Safety, with the Colorado Secretary of State office in January. Since then, the group has garnered about 2,700 likes on Facebook, compared to about 4,700 for Colorado Rising Action, which also has more than four times as many Twitter followers.

Russell Mendell, a spokesperson for Colorado Rising, said he didn’t know how many people had accidentally “liked” or followed Colorado Rising Action instead of his group, but Miranda Glasbergen accounts for one mistake. She volunteers for Colorado Rising and shared the opposition’s Facebook page, believing it was an affiliate of her group.

“I searched for ‘Colorado Rising’ in the Facebook search bar, and that’s when Colorado Rising Action came up,” said Glasbergen.

This isn’t the first time Colorado political groups have imitated opposition, Mendell said.

In January 2013, anti-frackers launched a Facebook group called Protect Our Colorado. In 2014, Colorado oil and gas operators created Protect Colorado to advocate for the industry.

Activists then created Coloradans Resisting Extreme Energy Development, or CREED, in a 2016 attempt to land a 2500-foot setback initiative on the ballot. Mendell said Noble Energy and Anadarko Petroleum, two leading oil and gas operators in the state, responded with Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development (CRED).

Protect Colorado and CRED did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Heidi Henkel, a Broomfield activist with Colorado Rising, said there were also similarities in the 2017 campaign for Question 301, the initiative that gave Broomfield more control over oil and gas development in its city limits.

Lawn signs for “No” and “Yes” positions both bore a blue, green and white theme and an almost identical font.

Mendel also cited the Energy Accountability Project, an anonymous website that claimed to verify media and political statements about oil and gas. The Colorado Oil and Gas Association claimed the website after a 9NEWS segment drew attention to the anonymous source of information.

Mendell called these “tactics of confusion.”

The oil and gas industry has said, “You can win ugly or lose pretty, and (we) have obviously chosen to win ugly,” Mendell said of the oil and gas industry.

Scott Prestige, a spokesperson for COGA, said in a statement that “the Energy Accountability Project is a fact-check site, and it has nothing to do with Colorado Rising’s claims of ‘dirty politics.’ COGA is working hard to inform its members, and to serve as a resource to the general public, about Proposition 112 and the harm it would have on Colorado working families.”