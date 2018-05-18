6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails

By
THE SENTINEL
-
5

OMAHA, Neb. | Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. Stastny says they are about 8 weeks old.

In this May 14, 2018 photo provided by Craig Luttman, the tails of six young squirrels are stuck together by tree sap in the Omaha, Neb., suburb of Elkhorn. Laura Stastny, a wildlife expert and executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. She says they are about 8 weeks old. Stastny managed to untangle the young squirrels. (Craig Luttman via AP)

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents’ predicament, describing it Thursday as “kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions.”

Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them. She says some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but that she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR