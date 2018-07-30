27 people treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

GREELEY | Twenty-seven people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a weekend event in northern Colorado.

Greeley Police Lt. Aaron Carmichael tells the Greeley Tribune that a generator being used at a taco stand outside an event on Saturday night leaked exhaust into the building.

Carmichael says people were unable to walk, some had seizures and some lost consciousness. Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness, weakness and confusion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against using a generator inside a building within 20 feet (6 meters) of any window, door or vent. The CDC also recommends using a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector while using a generator.

