1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Longmont

LONGMONT | A Colorado man is dead after an officer-involved shooting, but investigators haven’t determined whether the officer’s shot killed him.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur told the Longmont Times-Call that 34-year-old Jesus Ramos was found dead inside a Longmont apartment Monday after a verbal confrontation with officers.

Satur said Ramos called police at about 4:30 a.m. saying he had tried to kill himself with a revolver and asking for an ambulance. Satur says responding officers found Ramos in a car, but he ignored their instructions and walked toward someone else’s apartment with his hand wrapped in a jacket.

Satur says an officer fired but it’s not clear whether Ramos was hit.

Satur says Ramos broke into the apartment and two residents fled safely. Ramos was found dead inside the apartment shortly before 7 a.m.

