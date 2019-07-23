WASHINGTON | Yonder Alonso has been brought up to the Colorado Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 32-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland. That deal guaranteed $9 million this season and included a $1 million buyout of a 2020 option.

Alonso hit .419 (13 for 31) in nine games for Albuquerque with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs.

Colorado is the seventh big league team for Alonso. He has a .259 career batting average with 97 homers and 416 RBIs. He hit .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for the White Sox this season.

Colorado designated right-handed pitcher Seunghwan Oh for assignment on Tuesday and optioned right-hander Yency Almonte to Albuquerque.