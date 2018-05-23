LOS ANGELES | Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Yasiel Puig followed with a solo shot, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped the Dodgers’ five-game skid against Colorado at home, where they are just 9-14.

Matt Kemp continued his hot hitting, going 2 for 4 with a run scored. His RBI single with two outs in the first provided the Dodgers’ first run. He fouled a pitch off his left foot in the eighth before striking out for the second time.

Kemp’s .331 batting average leads the offense-starved Dodgers.

Colorado had the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen. After retiring Ian Desmond, Jansen gave up a ground-rule double to Chris Iannetta, who went to third on pinch-hitter David Dahl’s groundout to second.

Jansen then struck out pinch-hitter Pat Valaika for his ninth save.

The Rockies took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on Desmond’s single that scored Trevor Story, who walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball by catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Desmond went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Dodgers led 2-0 in the first before Colorado scored in the second and third to tie it 2-all. Desmond homered with two outs in the second and Nolan Arenado had an RBI single with two outs in the third.

J.T. Chargois (2-1) got the win in relief, allowing one hit and one run in one inning while striking out three.

Bryan Shaw (1-3) took the loss, giving up three hits and three runs, including both Dodgers homers, in one inning of relief.

Dodgers starter Brock Stewart permitted two runs and five hits in four innings after being called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander was making his first start of the season for the Dodgers after three relief outings. Stewart struck out one and walked one while throwing 63 pitches, just under the limit imposed by manager Dave Roberts.

Rockies starter Chad Bettis allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three, including Puig with the bases loaded in the first to force in the Dodgers’ second run. The right-hander’s four wins this season have all come on the road.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw a 30-pitch bullpen and will continue to do so to keep his arm in shape. When he’s not throwing, Hill’s finger is left uncovered for the blister to heal. … Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) will throw a bullpen Wednesday and a simulated game on Saturday with some of his teammates facing him.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.17 ERA) starts for the Rockies in the series finale. He is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 road games, including 18 starts, since debuting last season. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-3, 3.89) goes for the Dodgers. He has struck out 36 batters and walked five while limiting hitters to a .200 average in seven career games against Colorado.